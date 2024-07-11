Framework for cease-fire deal agreed, report

"Israel and Hamas have both signaled their acceptance of an interim governance plan that would begin with Phase 2, in which neither Hamas nor Israel would rule Gaza," Ignatius said adding that a force of some 2,500 supporters of the Palestinians Authority, vetted by Israel would provide security.

But in his report, he noted that obstacles still exist and negotiations over the details in the agreement would take time. According to an official in D.C., Hamas was low on ammunition and supplies and under increasing pressure from civilians in the Strip, who were demanding a cease-fire.

