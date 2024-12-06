5 Israelis killed in fatal crash in Morocco

Five Israelis, members of the Breslav Hassidic sect were killed in a car crash near Ouarzazate in Morocco on Friday after the car they were driving spun out of control and turned over.

The Foreign Ministry said its representatives in Rabat were dealing with the fatal accident and its aftermath.

Sources said the men were part of a section of the sect that has a branch in Safed. Dozens of members of the group were in Morocco to pray at the toms of Jewish sages and other holy sites to Jews.

2 View gallery Fatal car crash in Morocco ( Photo: Zaka )

The men were traveling through a desert and only when they did not arrive at a designated meeting spot, others began fearing that something had happened and launched a search with the help of the local police. Hours later the car and its passengers were located.

Local authorities were waiting for a vehicle to transport the bodies to Casablanca where they will be identified and flown to Israel. "We are working with the Moroccan authorities to expedite their transfer to Israel for burial," Zaka CEO Haim Weingarten said.