Rocket fire on Tel Aviv: Hezbollah claims fired on Iron Dome Battery

Several rockets fired from Lebanon set off warning sirens Tuesday morning the north of the Golan Heights to central Israel. The echoes of explosions were heard in the center of the country and interceptions were observed in the skies of Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Magen David Adom reported minutes after the rocket attack that no casualties have been reported.
The IDF spokesman reported that about five rocket launches were detected from Lebanese territory to the center of the country. Most of them were intercepted, and a fall in an open area was detected. In addition, in the areas of the Upper Galilee and the northern Golan, about 15 launches were detected that crossed from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, the rest fell in open areas.
The terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, and claimed that it aimed one of the rockets at the Iron Dome battery near Tel Aviv and another toward Glilot, where an IDF intelligence base is located.
Earlier Tuesday morning, a rocket launched from Lebanon exploded in an open area in Samaria. In addition launches were also detected toward Haifa and the Haifa Bay area. Fragments of an interception fell in Isafiya and Dalit al-Carmel, minor damage was caused to a building.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: