Rocket fire on Tel Aviv: Hezbollah claims fired on Iron Dome Battery

Rocket alert sirens sounded throughout central Israel as rockets fired from Lebanon; One lands in open area;  Also this morning: rocket from Lebanon exploded in Samaria, launches also at Haifa area

Elisha Ben Kimon, Yael Ciechanover, Iris Lifshitz-Klieger, Eitan Glickman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rocket attack
Hezbollah
Tel aviv
Several rockets fired from Lebanon set off warning sirens Tuesday morning the north of the Golan Heights to central Israel. The echoes of explosions were heard in the center of the country and interceptions were observed in the skies of Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Magen David Adom reported minutes after the rocket attack that no casualties have been reported.

Rocket intercepted over Tel Aviv
(Video: Yaron Brenner)

2 View gallery
תיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי ניל"יתיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי ניל"י
תיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי ניל"יInterception over Nili in the West Bank
(Photo: Roman Potpchik)
The IDF spokesman reported that about five rocket launches were detected from Lebanese territory to the center of the country. Most of them were intercepted, and a fall in an open area was detected. In addition, in the areas of the Upper Galilee and the northern Golan, about 15 launches were detected that crossed from Lebanon. Some were intercepted, the rest fell in open areas.
The terrorist organization Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the rocket fire, and claimed that it aimed one of the rockets at the Iron Dome battery near Tel Aviv and another toward Glilot, where an IDF intelligence base is located.
Rocket intercepted over Ramat Gan
(צילום אביחי בוני)

2 View gallery
תיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי תל אביבתיעוד מהיירוטים בשמיי תל אביב
Rockets intercepted over Tel Aviv
(Photo: Motti Kimchi)
Earlier Tuesday morning, a rocket launched from Lebanon exploded in an open area in Samaria. In addition launches were also detected toward Haifa and the Haifa Bay area. Fragments of an interception fell in Isafiya and Dalit al-Carmel, minor damage was caused to a building.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""