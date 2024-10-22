Rocket fire on Tel Aviv: Hezbollah claims fired on Iron Dome Battery

Several rockets fired from Lebanon set off warning sirens Tuesday morning the north of the Golan Heights to central Israel. The echoes of explosions were heard in the center of the country and interceptions were observed in the skies of Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Magen David Adom reported minutes after the rocket attack that no casualties have been reported.

