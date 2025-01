Hamas is not the sole party responsible for the failure of hostage-for-ceasefire negotiations so far, according to the head of diplomacy for the Families of Hostages Forum.

Hamas is not the sole party responsible for the failure of hostage-for-ceasefire negotiations so far, according to the head of diplomacy for the Families of Hostages Forum.

Hamas is not the sole party responsible for the failure of hostage-for-ceasefire negotiations so far, according to the head of diplomacy for the Families of Hostages Forum.