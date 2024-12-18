Concern in the US, Israel over Elon Musk's handling of sensitive and classified information

Elon Musk and SpaceX face at least three federal reviews over whether they have complied with federal reporting rules aimed at protecting national security, the New York Times reported.

Musk, among other things, did not provide details about meetings he held with foreign leaders. Several US allies, including Israel, have also expressed concerns that Musk might share sensitive information with others, according to the report.

According to the report, SpaceX employees had become concerned about Musk's ability to handle classified information , including due to posts he made on the X platform covering everything from gaming to diplomatic meetings. These concerns, it was reported, were exacerbated by Musk's very high security clearance at SpaceX, which exposes him to classified information such as advanced U.S. military technologies.

2 View gallery Elon Musk has a very high security clearance at SpaceX ( Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/Reuters )

Musk, according to the rules, must report information regarding his personal life and his foreign flights, as part of a process known as "ongoing review." This allows the administration to assess whether he can continue to be exposed to sensitive information. Musk has met with, among others, the Iranian ambassador to the UN .

This is not the first time the security practices of the SpaceX founder have been questioned by the Pentagon.

A 2018 incident in which Musk, who is also CEO of Tesla, smoked marijuana on a live Web show with U.S. comedian Joe Rogan also sparked a security clearance review by the Pentagon.

Such reviews ordinarily occur once instances of a potential infraction come to light, Pentagon officials have said.

The New York Times said the new reviews were initiated by the Air Force, the Defense Department's Inspector General and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security. It cited eight people with knowledge of the rocket company and internal documents.

2 View gallery Elon Musk on the campaign trail for Donald Trump ( Photo: Rachel Wisniewski/Reuters )

"Elon Musk and his rocket company, SpaceX, have repeatedly failed to comply with federal reporting protocols aimed at protecting state secrets, including by not providing some details of his meetings with foreign leaders," the newspaper report said.

The Air Force and undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security referred queries to the Defense Department's Office of Inspector General. That office, in turn, said that as a matter of policy, it could "neither confirm nor deny the existence of an ongoing investigation." It added: "This is to protect the confidentiality of those involved and to protect the integrity of the investigative process."

SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell declined to comment on the security clearance issues or the probes when asked by a Reuters reporter as she left an event in Washington.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The New York Times said the Air Force recently cited potential security risks in denying high-level security access for Musk, and that allies including Israel have flagged concerns that the billionaire CEO might share sensitive data.

Last month, two Democratic U.S. senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Jack Reed, wrote in a letter that reports that Musk has held multiple calls with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, should be investigated by the Pentagon and law-enforcement agencies on national security grounds.

Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk in his victory speechב ( Video: Fox News )





Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall responded last week to Shaheen that he shared those concerns but could not comment on the status of a person's security clearance.

Musk is the owner of Tesla. After the U.S. presidential election, President-elect Donald Trump announced that he would appoint him as the person to lead a process to streamline his future administration and make major cuts to prevent waste of taxpayer money.