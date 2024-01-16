IDF names Nitzan Schessler, Noam Ashram as latest casualties of the war

The IDF on Tuesday revealed the names of two more of its force that were casualties of the war in Gaza.

21-year old Sergeant first class (res.) Nitzan Schessler was killed in the fighting on Monday and 37-year old Sergeant major (res.) Noam Ashram succumbed to wounds he sustained late last month. 524 IDF soldiers have been killed since the start of the war, 190 of them since the ground offensive began.

Schessler, a soccer fan and a former player in the city's youth team, is to be buried in his home town of Hedera later on Tuesday. According to the military, two others were injured in the battle

He is survived by his parents and two sisters. How can life go on? Sister Shai asks. "You were my older brother, a rare flower, the funniest, always concerned, loving, respectful and wise."

Shister Shir said she had been so worried since the war began. "I saw the fire in your eyes. You were in the mood to win," she said.