IDF names Nitzan Schessler, Noam Ashram as latest casualties of the war

Schessler was killed in the fighting in the southern Gaza Strip on Monday and Ashram succumbed to wounds sustained late last month; 524 IDF soldiers died since the start of the war, 190 since the ground offensive began

The IDF on Tuesday revealed the names of two more of its force that were casualties of the war in Gaza.
21-year old Sergeant first class (res.) Nitzan Schessler was killed in the fighting on Monday and 37-year old Sergeant major (res.) Noam Ashram succumbed to wounds he sustained late last month. 524 IDF soldiers have been killed since the start of the war, 190 of them since the ground offensive began.
Noam Ashram
Nitzan Schessler
Schessler, a soccer fan and a former player in the city's youth team, is to be buried in his home town of Hedera later on Tuesday. According to the military, two others were injured in the battle
He is survived by his parents and two sisters. How can life go on? Sister Shai asks. "You were my older brother, a rare flower, the funniest, always concerned, loving, respectful and wise."
Nitzan Schessler
(Photo: Courtesy of the family )
Shister Shir said she had been so worried since the war began. "I saw the fire in your eyes. You were in the mood to win," she said.
Ashramis survived by his wife and three young children. His friend said he had fought bravely to overcome his injuries. "You look out for Tamar and the kids from above, we will take care of them here," he said.
