IDF concerned over fate of hostages Yossi Sharabi, Itay Svirsky

The IDF said it was concerned over the fate of hostage Yossi Sharabi who was seen in the video posted by Hamas on Sunday along with two other hostages: Noa Argamani and Itay Svirsky. Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said there was also great concern over Svirsky's fate but said that the video provided some proof of life for Argamani.
Sharabi, 53 was abducted from Beeri with his daughter's partner Ofir Engel while his brother Eli was also taken from his home at the Kibbutz after his wife and two daughters were murdered by the terrorists. Engel was freed after 54 days in captivity.
Sharon, their younger brother said the sanctity of life must come first "The hostages must be brought home safe and sound and after that we can resettle the south and that would be a symbol of hope."
Svirsky, 30 had been visiting his parents when the massacre began. Both were murdered. His sister Meirav told Ynet last week that she was cautiously optimistic a deal for the release of captives could be reached, amid reports that negotiations were taking place. "It give us some hope," she said at the time.
Hamas has been posting videos of hostages in the past day in a cruel use of psychological warfare," Hagari said on Monday. He said the families of the hostages were alerted. "In addition to receiving a sign of life from Noa Argamani, I am concerned for the fate of Itay Svirsky. He was not shot by the IDF, as Hamas has claimed."
Hagari said the building where the hostages had been held was not a target of attack by the forces although they were not aware at the time that hostages were being held there. We do not strike places where there is a possibility that hostages are held," he said. "We do not that we struck nearby and are investigating the incidents and collecting more information," he said.
Galia Dekel, whose brother Avinatan Or, Argamani's partner was also kidnapped in the October 7 massacre said the family has mixed emotions. "I have chosen not to see the video Hamas posted. I want to protect myself. The hostages need us strong while Hamas tells us there would be no freeing of the captives until the war ends."
She said the hostages are the only leverage Hamas has. "Whenever they feel they are under threat they release a video that is more horrifying than the last. They demand we leave Gaza. That is not a deal. Do they expect us to wait five years like in the release of Gilad Shalit?"
Liora Argamani, Noa's mother spoke on Sunday at an event marking 100 days that the hostages were held in captivity. "I don't understand how 100 days have passed. I know the conditions for the hostages are hard." The mother who is battling terminal cancer said she hoped to see her daughter again.