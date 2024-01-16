Netanyahu says accusations of genocide show historic ignorance

Prime Minister says South Africa's use of his quote from Deuteronomy 25 is absurd; says similar quote appears in Holocaust memorial in the Hague and is not evidence of a call for the annihilation of the Palestinians

Moran Azulay|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
International Court of Justice (ICJ)
genocide
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas atrocities
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's on Tuesday, rejected accusations made by South Africa that he had called for the annihilation of the Palestinians. calling them absurd and show a deep ignorance of history.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Soon after the Hamas massacre of October 7, Netanyahu had quoted from Deuteronomy 25: "Remember what Amalek did unto thee by the way, when ye were come forth out of Egypt.
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו ו אתר הנצחה האג בנימין נתניהו ו אתר הנצחה האג
Benjamin Netanyahu, Hauge memorial for Jews murdered in the Holocaust
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
"Amalek viciously attacked the people of Israel after the exodus from Egypt. Over the generations, the comparison with Amalek was used to describe those who seek to destroy the Jewish people in our time, first and foremost the Nazis. Those words therefore, appear at the Holocaust remembrance museum Yad Vashem and also in the memorial site for the Jews murdered in the Holocaust, in the Hague," Netanyahu said.
2 View gallery
הפגנה בעד פלסטין מול האגהפגנה בעד פלסטין מול האג
Pro-Palestinian protest outside the ICJ in the Hague
(Photo: Thilo Schmuelgen )
As Israel awaits the decision of the International Court of Justice in response to South Africa's call for an injunction that would compound Israel to end its fighting in Gaza, the Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu had no intention of calling for genocide but only to describe the terrible massacre perpetrated by the Hamas terrorists, and the need to fight them.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""