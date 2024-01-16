Netanyahu says accusations of genocide show historic ignorance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's on Tuesday, rejected accusations made by South Africa that he had called for the annihilation of the Palestinians. calling them absurd and show a deep ignorance of history.

Soon after the Hamas massacre of October 7, Netanyahu had quoted from Deuteronomy 25: "Remember what Amalek did unto thee by the way, when ye were come forth out of Egypt.

