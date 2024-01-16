Netanyahu says accusations of genocide show historic ignorance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's on Tuesday, rejected accusations made by South Africa that he had called for the annihilation of the Palestinians. calling them absurd and show a deep ignorance of history.
Soon after the Hamas massacre of October 7, Netanyahu had quoted from Deuteronomy 25: "Remember what Amalek did unto thee by the way, when ye were come forth out of Egypt.
"Amalek viciously attacked the people of Israel after the exodus from Egypt. Over the generations, the comparison with Amalek was used to describe those who seek to destroy the Jewish people in our time, first and foremost the Nazis. Those words therefore, appear at the Holocaust remembrance museum Yad Vashem and also in the memorial site for the Jews murdered in the Holocaust, in the Hague," Netanyahu said.
As Israel awaits the decision of the International Court of Justice in response to South Africa's call for an injunction that would compound Israel to end its fighting in Gaza, the Prime Minister's Office said Netanyahu had no intention of calling for genocide but only to describe the terrible massacre perpetrated by the Hamas terrorists, and the need to fight them.