IDF names soldier killed in action in southern Gaza

The IDF reported Friday morning that Sergeant Eyal Shynes, 19, a soldier of the Nahal Brigade's 931st Battalion, from Kibbutz Afik, was killed in action in southern Gaza.

The army's death toll since the beginning of the war reached 668 fatalities, 314 of which were in ground operations in Gaza.

1 View gallery Sergeant Eyal Shynes ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli military body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, reported that 353 humanitarian aid trucks were delivered to the Gaza Strip on Thursday. It stated that 264 trucks were transferred through the Kerem Shalom crossing, 51 trucks through the Erez crossing and 38 trucks through the sea via the U.S.-operated pier.

"53 trucks were collected from the Kerem Shalom crossing, all by the private sector. The contents of 1,100 aid trucks are awaiting collection by UN aid agencies. 72 trucks were collected from the Erez West crossing by UN aid agencies. No aid was collected from the maritime dock drop-off area. The contents of more than 9,000 aid pallets are awaiting collection," COGAT said.

On Thursday, Israeli authorities said 68 people, 19 "sick or wounded children plus their companions" have been allowed out of the Gaza Strip and into Egypt in the first medical evacuation since early May, when the territory's sole travel crossing was shut down after Israel captured it.

COGAT said Thursday that the evacuation was carried out in coordination with officials from the United States, Egypt and the international community.

The children and their companions left Gaza via the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing, and the patients were to travel to Egypt and farther abroad for medical treatment.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.