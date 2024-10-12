Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Israel, citing 'genocide' and 'fascist' government

Nicaragua announced on Friday that it has severed diplomatic relations with Israel, joining Belize, Bolivia and Colombia in protest of Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories.
Vice President Rosario Murillo said the decision was due to "Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories," accusing the Israeli government of being "fascist" and committing "genocide."
Murillo added that the Middle East conflict is "expanding against Lebanon and severely threatening Syria, Yemen and Iran." Earlier in the day, Nicaragua’s Congress approved a resolution to commemorate the anniversary of the Gaza war.
Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega, is a close ally of Iran. In recent years, the country has become increasingly isolated, as Ortega, often labeled a dictator, violently suppressed anti-government protests in 2018. According to human rights organizations, around 300 people were killed during those clashes.
Meanwhile, Mexico’s newly inaugurated president, Claudia Sheinbaum, who is Jewish, called for the recognition of a Palestinian state to "achieve peace in the Middle East." She emphasized that "a Palestinian state should be recognized, just as Israel is," adding that "war will never lead to a positive outcome."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: