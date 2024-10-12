Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Israel, citing 'genocide' and 'fascist' government

Vice President Rosario Murillo said the decision was due to "Israel's attacks on Palestinian territories," accusing the Israeli government of being "fascist" and committing "genocide."

Murillo added that the Middle East conflict is "expanding against Lebanon and severely threatening Syria, Yemen and Iran." Earlier in the day, Nicaragua’s Congress approved a resolution to commemorate the anniversary of the Gaza war.

Nicaragua, led by President Daniel Ortega, is a close ally of Iran. In recent years, the country has become increasingly isolated, as Ortega, often labeled a dictator, violently suppressed anti-government protests in 2018. According to human rights organizations, around 300 people were killed during those clashes.

