Suspects shoot Hasidic Jewish pilgrims who entered Joseph’s Tomb illegally

Tuesday overnight independently and without coordination with security authorities. According to security sources, suspects opened fire at their vehicle. The three sustained minor injuries and managed to escape, eventually reaching Hadassah University Hospital.

“A report was received overnight regarding suspects opening fire at an Israeli vehicle that breached a checkpoint and illegally entered the city of Nablus," the IDF said in a statement. "The vehicle exited the city and its occupants independently evacuated themselves to the hospital. The incident is under investigation."

"The three men are being detained for questioning by the Israel Police. Entry into Area A is dangerous and prohibited for Israelis by law," the military added.

This incident comes just two days after a similar case in which Hasidic Jews entered the site without coordination. That incident ended with their vehicle being found abandoned and set on fire.

, visited the site last week, marking one of his first visits since assuming the role. At Joseph’s Tomb, he prayed for the safety of IDF soldiers and the hostages.

