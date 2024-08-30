Incessant sirens sound in northern Israel after IDF attacks in Lebanon

Rocket sirens sounded throughout northern Israeli communities located in the Western and Upper Galilee late Friday following unusual IDF airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon.
Sirens sounded in the communities of Arab al-Aramshe, Goren, Ya'ara, Adamit, Sasa, Dovev, Tziv'on, and Jish (Gush Halav) in the Upper Galilee.
An IDF force identified several terrorists entering a Hezbollah military complex in southern Lebanon’s Tayr Harfa earlier on Friday. Shortly afterward, Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked the military complex with the terrorists still hiding inside. According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, artillery fire was also directed at munition launch sites in southern Lebanon.
Earlier, following a situational assessment and under the directives of the IDF’s Northern Command and Home Front Command, residents of the communities of Avdon, Manot, Kabri, Ein Yaakov, Gaaton, Yehiam, and Mitzpe Hila in the Western Galilee, who hadn’t been evacuated yet were instructed to stay indoors and avoid unurgent travel.
The order also included residents in evacuated communities in the north including Shlomi, Hanita, Adamit, Arab al-Aramshe, Matzuva, Elion, Goren, Granot, Bezet, and Liman. Residents were also advised to avoid public gatherings, secure the community entrances, stay close to safe rooms, and pay attention to Home Front Command alerts.