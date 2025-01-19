Despite delay in cease-fire, Gazans celebrate truce

Gazans began celebrating the cease-fire on Sunday despite a delay in its implementation caused by the failure of Hamas to deliver the names of hostages that are to be released later in the day.

Palestinian media reported that the cease-fire was announced from local mosques, while in Israel the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the IDF issued statements clarifying that the truce would not be in effect before Hamas complies with its obligation to deliver the names.

"The IDF is continuing to operate and strike terror targets in the Gaza Strip," the military said. "A short while ago, IDF artillery and aircraft struck a number of terror targets in northern and central Gaza. The IDF remains ready in defense and offense and will not allow any harm to the citizens of Israel.

Hamas said in a statement that the delay was due to logistical reasons and repeated its commitment to the deal.

3 View gallery Gazans celebrate cease-fire announcement despite delay ( Photo: Dawoud Abu Alkas / Reuters )

Hamas police officers were seen on the streets of Gaza after Hamas said it was prepared to deploy its police in all areas of the Strip. Residents who returned to areas left by troops found total destruction.

Earlier, IDF Arabic language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Gazans against approaching IDF troops and moving back to the areas in northern Gaza. The IDF posted a map showing its troop deployment for Gaza's civilians to avoid danger.

3 View gallery Gazans move into areas left by troops near Rafah ( Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP )

Gazans return to northern Gaza ( Rreuters )





Adraee warned the residents of the Strip to stay away from the Philadelphi Corridor and the border with Egypt, to stay out of the sea and away from the buffer zone near the border with Israel.