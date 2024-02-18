US to veto UN Security Council vote on Gaza cease-fire

The U.S. said it would veto a UN Security Council vote calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, introduced by Algeria. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the proposed resolution which is likely to come up for a vote on Tuesday, contradicts White House policy for the release of hostages.

Algeria's request on Saturday for the resolution to be adopted needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, China or Russia.

2 View gallery Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield ( Photo: Yuki Iwamura / AP )

"The United States does not support action on this draft resolution. Should it come up for a vote as drafted, it will not be adopted," Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Saturday.

Talks between the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar are on to seek a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"It is critical that other parties give this process the best odds of succeeding, rather than push measures that put it - and the opportunity for an enduring resolution of hostilities - in jeopardy," Thomas-Greenfield said.

The likely council vote comes as Israel also plans to launch its offensive on Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than 1 millions Palestinians have sought shelter, prompting international concern that such a move would sharply worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. "The situation in Gaza is an appalling indictment of the deadlock in global relations," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

2 View gallery Displaced Gazan's line up for food in Rafah ( Photo: Hatem Ali / AP )