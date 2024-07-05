Watch Hamas impose ISIS-like punishment on hungry Gazan youth

In the footage, they are seen hitting the bound and blindfolded youths with bats, while spraying the word "thief" on their backs as they cry out in pain.

In the footage, they are seen hitting the bound and blindfolded youths with bats, while spraying the word "thief" on their backs as they cry out in pain.

In the footage, they are seen hitting the bound and blindfolded youths with bats, while spraying the word "thief" on their backs as they cry out in pain.

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson said that the young Gazans were accused of stealing because they were hungry and tried to take some of the humanitarian aid that Hamas had hoarded while depriving the local population of food.

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson said that the young Gazans were accused of stealing because they were hungry and tried to take some of the humanitarian aid that Hamas had hoarded while depriving the local population of food.

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson said that the young Gazans were accused of stealing because they were hungry and tried to take some of the humanitarian aid that Hamas had hoarded while depriving the local population of food.