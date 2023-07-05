Soldier killed in Jenin operation buried at Mt. Herzl - 'a fighter and angel with a heart of gold'

Thousands of family members, friends and other mourners accompanied Chief Sgt. David Yehuda Yitzhak , 23, to his final resting place on Mount Herzl on Wednesday.

Yitzhak was killed Tuesday night during a clash with terrorists in Jenin as Israel Defense Forces troops began to withdraw from the area following a widescale counterterror operation .

His father, Moshe, mourned his son, saying, "I always wanted to tell everyone about your military service and the medals you won for your hard work. You saw people's distress as if it were your own. You touched the hearts of everyone and always strived to say the truth."

He added, "I see the team that fought with you, who became your brothers, and I want to tell you that today you became family to everyone in Israel. Thank you, God, for lending us David for 23 years. Your mother and siblings love you, you will always live in our hearts.”

Eitan Yitzhak cried as he eulogized his brother. "Dear brother, we were born apart, but took the same path in life. We enlisted together, and we were supposed to be discharged together,” he said.

"I learned what charity and giving meant from you. You were so modest and humble, you never showed anyone the dozens of chess trophies and medals you earned. You taught all of us what dedication means. I was lucky enough to be your brother for 22 years. I love you."

David’s commander, Lt. Col. M., mourned his loss, saying, "You were a fighter and an angel. You had a heart of gold; you were devoted and full of faith that never faltered. Throughout your service, you were a leading part in any mission, and you risked your life for the sake of others in Israel."

He added that David left a mark wherever he went. "You always sought to uphold morality and ethics; your values have been instilled in you since birth,” he said. "We lost an amazing person and soldier. We send our condolences to David’s family. We’ll be by your side forevermore. David, on behalf of all of us, I salute you.”

Malachi Mizrahi, David's friend, recounted when he was told of his death in a phone call. "I was on vacation from the army with my family. David should’ve also left for his vacation after his long service. We were already planning our long trip after being discharged.”