Operation in Jenin: Removing 'eyes and ears' of terror factions

IDF and Border Police troops have been in Jenin for hours now, since the initial strike that took place overnight between Sunday and Monday, and are advancing according to a well-planned operation crafted by reliable intelligence and led by Shin Bet coordinators.
The opening strike on the headquarters of the Palestinian terrorists, which served as the command center of the different terror factions in the refugee camp, was carried out by the Special Operations Command of the Shin Bet and is considered a relatively dramatic start to an offensive operation.
The terrorists in the targeted command center managed combat against the Israeli troops using radio devices and cameras. According to a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet, one of the first steps of the operation was attacking the headquarters that served as a gathering place for armed terrorists before and after terror activities, which acted as a spot to replenish their weapons and explosives supply, and a center for coordination and communication among the operatives. This attack was said to have removed their "eyes and ears."
The intelligence capacities of the Israeli forces are made possible by the Shin Bet's familiarity with the terrain, and its ability to identify armed individuals and prepare targets for such operations. The field coordinators in the Shin Bet know their way around every corner and pathway, and they are the ones directing the troops in the field, navigating between houses and fields of explosives. Soldiers from the Yahalom combat engineering unit, operating in the area and paving routes for other soldiers, are accompanied closely by Shin Bet personnel. Their goal is to eliminate as many threats as possible and ensure the safety of the entering forces.
In the security system, the decision was made to launch the operation following dozens of shooting attacks that were traced back to the Jenin refugee camp, alongside the inability of official Palestinian mechanisms to keep things under control in the area. This created a breeding ground for terror and led to the inspiration for attacks in other places in the West Bank, such as the Kasbah in Nablus and the Balata refugee camp.
Therefore, one of the objectives of the operation is to restore deterrence and convey a clear message throughout the northern West Bank region that indicates the Israeli security system's readiness to take such actions.
Security officials explain that Iran provides significant financing, directing budgets to the Palestinian territories and primarily to Jenin, in order to establish a combat infrastructure in the area and carry out terrorist activities against Israel.