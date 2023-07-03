Operation in Jenin: Removing 'eyes and ears' of terror factions

The opening strike on the headquarters of the Palestinian terrorists, which served as the command center of the different terror factions in the refugee camp, was carried out by the Special Operations Command of the Shin Bet and is considered a relatively dramatic start to an offensive operation.

The terrorists in the targeted command center managed combat against the Israeli troops using radio devices and cameras. According to a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet, one of the first steps of the operation was attacking the headquarters that served as a gathering place for armed terrorists before and after terror activities, which acted as a spot to replenish their weapons and explosives supply, and a center for coordination and communication among the operatives. This attack was said to have removed their "eyes and ears."

