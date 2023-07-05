Future counterterrorism operations in Jenin on the table, Gallant says

Part of the weapons seized by Israeli security forces in Jenin ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that Israel might be required to launch further counterterrorism operations in Jenin in the future after forces withdrew from the West Bank city which became a hotbed for terrorist activity.

"Any terrorist who returns to the Jenin camp will not recognize it. This is not the end of the story, and if necessary, we will take action there again," he told reporters.

"We will continue to adopt an offensive approach and initiate as we did against [Islamic] Jihad in Gaza. Thanks to the operation, it will be easier for us to reach the remaining exposed terrorist cells, and I do not rule out that some of them will soon turn themselves in."

As part of the 48-hour operation, Israeli security forces seized thousands of weapons in the Jenin refugee camp and the city, including explosives, ammunition, firearms and bomb-making laboratories.

In total, six explosives laboratories were destroyed, and a total of approximately 1,000 explosive charges were confiscated, as well as explosive precursors.

Military officials are alarmed by the “exceptional“ quantity of explosives that have been identified and destroyed. They have expressed unease about the potential spread of this phenomenon to other regions in the West Bank, particularly considering the prolonged period of limited progress in the development and production of explosives there.

“We destroyed the terrorist enterprise in Jenin, which included dozens of sites housing workshops for manufacturing explosives, laboratories and ancillary security measures,” Gallant said. “There were weapons caches and tunnels as well. The element of surprise was attained through an aerial attack on the main command center , with substantial forces converging from various directions and extensive air assistance.”

Gallant declared that the operation in Jenin would enable the IDF and the Shin Bet to have "freedom of action in Jenin," allowing small contingents to move through the streets of the refugee camp to carry out their missions. Gallant also stated that "the objectives of the operation were achieved in full."

Referring to the armed militants in Jenin, Gallant described them as "terrorists fighting for money, not heroes." According to him, "despite the bravado on TikTok, most of the Jenin militants have either abandoned their homes or sought refuge in the hospital, a testament to their cowardice contrary to what they showed before.

The funding for Jenin comes from Iran, including recent attempts by them to smuggle weapons into the refugee camp. The orchestration is in the hands of Islamic Jihad."

In regard to the extensive damage to homes and infrastructure left in the wake of the operation, the Defense Minister announced that the entry of construction materials and all necessary resources would be permitted. “Restoring Jenin to its full potential is a priority for us,” he said.”