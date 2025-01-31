Who are the 110 prisoners released from Israeli jails on Thursday?

At the same time that Israel celebrates the return of Israeli hostages, the nation is also aware that their freedom means the release of convicted Palestinian security prisoners.

Following the release of the three Israeli hostages on Thursday, 110 terrorists were set free from Israeli prisons. Thirty-three of the prisoners were serving life sentences, many for the murder of Israelis.

The terrorists were released from Ofer and Ketziot prisons and were received by thousands of rejoicing Hamas supporters in their hometowns in Judea and Samaria.

Through the first phase, Israel is committed to releasing 1,904 prisoners in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages, eight of whom are dead.

Before Thursday, 290 Palestinian prisoners were released, including 121 serving life sentences. Israel is not freeing prisoners for the five Thai hostages that were released because the deal was arranged directly with the Thai government.

Talks are due to begin on the second stage of the deal with Hamas. In that phase, Hamas would release male hostages, including soldiers, and demands for the release of the most prominent and dangerous terrorists are certain.

Three notorious prisoners were released on Thursday. They include Zakaria Zubeidi, Mahmoud Atallah, and Ahmed Barghouti.

Zubeidi, who returned to Samaria, organized dozens of attacks during the Second Intifada while heading the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Jenin. He was one of six prisoners who briefly escaped from Gilboa Prison in 2021 before being recaptured.

Atallah was released to Nablus. He was indicted in September for repeatedly sexually assaulting female guards at Gilboa Prison.

Barghouti, a senior military official in Fatah, received 13 life sentences for carrying out a series of terror attacks during the Second Intifada that killed 12 Israelis. He was deported abroad.