'Ayatollah regime acts like Nazi regime,' Erdan tells UN Security Council

Gilad Erdan at the UN Security Council ( Video: UN )





The United Nations Security Council discussed the Iranian attack against Israel on Sunday , convened at the request of Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan. Israel called on the international community to place sanctions on the Iranian regime due to its violation of the Security Council's decisions.

3 View gallery UN Security Council discussion on Iranian attack ( Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP )

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the start of the discussion: "The Middle East is on the brink. The people of the region are confronting the real danger of a devastating full-scale conflict. Now is the time to defuse and de-escalate. Now is the time for maximum restraint."

Guterres added that the Iranian ambassador had appealed to the council on Sunday, saying the attack was done "in the exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defense in response to the Israeli recurring military aggressions, particularly its armed attack on 1 April 2024 against Iranian diplomatic premises."

"I remind all member states that the charter of the United Nations prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations. Furthermore, the principle of inviability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel must be respected in all cases in accordance with international law," he added.

3 View gallery Antonio Guterres ( Photo: UN )

The U.S. envoy said during the council's discussion that Washington condemns the Iranian attack. "The Security Council has an obligation to not let Iran's actions go unanswered. Iran has flagrantly violated its International legal obligations. The United States will explore additional measures to hold Iran accountable here at the United Nations," said Robert A. Wood, the U.S. alternate representative for Special Political Affairs in the United Nations

In his statement, Erdan said: "From the moment I began my tenure here, in every speech and in countless letters, I rang the warning bell regarding Iran. I called on this council to take concrete action against the Ayatollah regime."

Erdan showed footage to the council of rocket and drone interceptions above Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque. "Last night Iran proved again that it cares nothing for Islam or Muslims. To Iran, Israel's annihilation and igniting the region is more important than Islamic holy sites. The Ayatollah regime plots to impose a global Shiite hegemony throughout its proxies," he said.

"You are next. The Ayatollah regime acts like the Nazi regime and their army includes Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Revolutionary Guard and other savage jihadists instead of shouting death to Israel death to America," he added.

"Today the council must take action, condemn Iran for their terror, reimpose crippling sanctions and designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp as a terror organization. Action must be taken now not for Israel's sake, not for the region's sake, but for the world's sake. Stop Iran," he warned.

3 View gallery Gilad Erda ( Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP )

The Iranian ambassador reiterated Tehran's attack took place "in accordance with international law." He added: "This concluded (sic) action was necessary and proportionate. It was precise and only targeted military objectives and carried out carefully to minimize the potential for escalation and to prevent civilian harm."

"The Israeli prime minister's policy seeks to expand and escalate the conflict in the region to stay in power. The members of the Security Council must not allow to be held hostage to the ambitions of such a belligerent regime. It is time for the Security Council to shoulder its responsibility and address the real threat to International peace and security. It must take urgent and punitive measures to compel this regime to stop its genocide and massacre against the people of Gaza," he said.