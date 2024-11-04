Sunday's top headlines: Israel's latest defense moves, U.S. warnings to Iran

What were the top headlines on Sunday, November 3?
1 - The IDF has confirmed the capture of a senior Hezbollah commander during a commando raid on the Lebanese coast, more than 100 kilometers north of the Israeli border.
2 - The U.S. has warned Iran that it won’t be able to restrain Israel if the Islamic state attacks the Jewish state again.
3 - The IDF has announced the formation of a new division to defend the country’s long eastern border with Jordan.
For more ILTV News Flash videos, click here.
First published: 14:35, 11.04.24