Sunday's top headlines: Israel's latest defense moves, U.S. warnings to Iran

LTV News Flash

Steve Leibowitz/ILTV|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Iran
Hezbollah
What were the top headlines on Sunday, November 3?

Newsflash 11.03.24

1 - The IDF has confirmed the capture of a senior Hezbollah commander during a commando raid on the Lebanese coast, more than 100 kilometers north of the Israeli border.
2 - The U.S. has warned Iran that it won’t be able to restrain Israel if the Islamic state attacks the Jewish state again.
3 - The IDF has announced the formation of a new division to defend the country’s long eastern border with Jordan.
For more ILTV News Flash videos, click here.
First published: 14:35, 11.04.24
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""