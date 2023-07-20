Netanyahu says efforts underway to reach compromise on judicial bill

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that there were talks underway to reach a broad agreement on the final wording of the first bill in his judicial overhaul that is scheduled for a final vote on Monday and would prevent judicial oversight over the executive branch.

" A change to the reasonability clause will only strengthen democracy," Netanyahu said, "but refusing to serve in the IDF reserves, in endangering democracy because the military answers to the government and not the other way around and those who now refuse to serve must understand that others will do the same under different circumstances."

Netanyahu said that after three months of talks with the opposition, his opponents refused to reach an agreement, accusing them of pandering to the public protests that have been held for some seven months including during the prime minister's televised address.

