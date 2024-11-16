Rocket sirens jolt Haifa suburbs following barrage on Nahariya; drone strikes home

Strike on Nahariya residence causes damage but no casualties; around 20 rockets fired from Lebanon in later barrage, with some intercepted; IDF hits Beirut’s Dahieh following evacuation warnings

Shimon Elbaz, Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Northern Israel
Rocket sirens
Rocket attack
Rocket
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Operation Northern Arrows
Sirens blared across the Haifa Bay area and surrounding regions on Saturday morning, signaling a series of rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon.
Alerts were triggered in Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Shfaram, Acre, Tamra, Klil, Kfar Masaryk, Amka, Sheikh Danun, Neveh Ziv and Afek as the strikes expanded.
2 View gallery
יירוטים בנהריהיירוטים בנהריה
Hezbollah rockets intercepted over Nahariya
(Photo: Nuriel Trigoboff)
Earlier, approximately 20 rockets were launched toward Nahariya and its surrounding areas, with some intercepted by air defenses, according to the IDF.
Repeated warnings were issued throughout the morning for rocket fire and hostile aircraft infiltrations in Nahariya, Bezet, Lehman, Sa’ar, Gesher HaZiv, the Milouot Industrial Zone and Rosh Hanikra.
Police reported that a drone exploded on the second-floor balcony of an unoccupied residential building in Nahariya. "Three drones crossed into Israel from Lebanon; some were intercepted while others crashed, causing property damage," authorities said.
Hezbollah drone strikes second floor of residential building in Nahariya
(Video: Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom)
Nahariya's municipality noted that another drone strike caused a fire in open fields near Achziv, with no injuries reported.
Meanwhile, authorities reported that a rocket crashed in the town of Ya'ara in Upper Galilee, causing property damage.
The IDF confirmed that four drones crossing from Lebanon had been intercepted by the Air Force since morning, including two near Nahariya.
2 View gallery
תקיפות צה"ל בדאחייהתקיפות צה"ל בדאחייה
Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Dahieh district
(Photo: AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut's Dahieh district, Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated network Al Mayadeen reported Saturday morning.
Earlier, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings to residents of buildings in the Hezbollah stronghold.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""