Rocket sirens jolt Haifa suburbs following barrage on Nahariya; drone strikes home

Sirens blared across the Haifa Bay area and surrounding regions on Saturday morning, signaling a series of rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon.
Alerts were triggered in Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Shfaram, Acre, Tamra, Klil, Kfar Masaryk, Amka, Sheikh Danun, Neveh Ziv and Afek as the strikes expanded.
Earlier, approximately 20 rockets were launched toward Nahariya and its surrounding areas, with some intercepted by air defenses, according to the IDF.
Repeated warnings were issued throughout the morning for rocket fire and hostile aircraft infiltrations in Nahariya, Bezet, Lehman, Sa’ar, Gesher HaZiv, the Milouot Industrial Zone and Rosh Hanikra.
Police reported that a drone exploded on the second-floor balcony of an unoccupied residential building in Nahariya. "Three drones crossed into Israel from Lebanon; some were intercepted while others crashed, causing property damage," authorities said.
Nahariya's municipality noted that another drone strike caused a fire in open fields near Achziv, with no injuries reported.
Meanwhile, authorities reported that a rocket crashed in the town of Ya'ara in Upper Galilee, causing property damage.
The IDF confirmed that four drones crossing from Lebanon had been intercepted by the Air Force since morning, including two near Nahariya.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes hit the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut's Dahieh district, Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated network Al Mayadeen reported Saturday morning.
Earlier, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings to residents of buildings in the Hezbollah stronghold.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: