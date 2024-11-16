Rocket sirens jolt Haifa suburbs following barrage on Nahariya; drone strikes home

Sirens blared across the Haifa Bay area and surrounding regions on Saturday morning, signaling a series of rocket and drone attacks launched by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

Alerts were triggered in Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Shfaram, Acre, Tamra, Klil, Kfar Masaryk, Amka, Sheikh Danun, Neveh Ziv and Afek as the strikes expanded.

Earlier, approximately 20 rockets were launched toward Nahariya and its surrounding areas, with some intercepted by air defenses, according to the IDF.

Repeated warnings were issued throughout the morning for rocket fire and hostile aircraft infiltrations in Nahariya, Bezet, Lehman, Sa’ar, Gesher HaZiv, the Milouot Industrial Zone and Rosh Hanikra.

