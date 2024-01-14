Israelis mark 100 since war, hostages taken

Israelis mark 100 days since the Hamas massacre and the outbreak of war in24-hours of rallies and events across the country on Sunday, calling for the release of the 136 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
In Tel Aviv's Hostage Square, outside the city's museum, families of hostages and supporters have remained through the night in the pouring rain, calling on the government to bring about their loved ones' release.
President Issac Herzog will speak at the closing event scheduled in the evening hours. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited by the families to address them as were members of the war cabinet, but no speech was scheduled. On Saturday, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot who joined the war cabinet, came to the square and spoke to families.
The 100-day mark began in a mass rally on Saturday. Agam Goldstein Almog, who was abducted on October 7 and later released in a prisoner exchange, called out the women and girls still in the hands of the Hamas terrorists. How are you my friends? Have you eaten today, are you together or were you separated? " She said addressing the captive women. "Did he hurt you again? Did he walk in on you in the shower? Did he undress you and touch the bullet wound in your back? His touch and his control of your body hurt you more than being shot."
Yamit Ashkenazi, whose sister Doron was abducted in the massacre called out to the government to act. "We believed you when you said you were keeping us safe. We stayed and raised our children there. You who deserted us, who turned a blind eye, are still sitting comfortably on your seats. You talk of rebuilding? Of victory? Of the day after the war? While my sister is there," she said.
"If you have not woken up after 100 days when our loved ones are there without food or water, exposed to abuse and torture, their lives at risk every moment there. What are you waiting for?" she asked.