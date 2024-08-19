Watch people take cover as Hezbollah attacks Galilee with drones, rockets









People jump for cover amid Hezbollah attack in Nahaariya





At least three Hezbollah attack drones infiltrated the Western Galilee early on Monday as rockets targeted the Upper Galilee region. IDF struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon, killing at least one of the terror group's operatives.

The sirens came early to several communities near the Lebanon border. In Nahariya, people could be seen taking cover to protect themselves, because they were too far from a shelter.

The IDF said several suspicious aerial targets were detected crossing into Israel. Some were successfully intercepted but others fell near Ya'ara.

2 View gallery People take cover in Nahariya amid Hezbollah attack

"This was a scene of an air battle," Shlomi Mayor Gabi Na'aman said. This is war and all it entails. Our lives are disrupted from dawn to dawn. How long can this go on?"

In Jerusalem U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken who arrived for talks with Israeli leaders, met with President Issac Herzog in Jerusalem.

He called the latest diplomatic push by Washington to achieve a ceasefire deal in Gaza "probably the best, maybe the last opportunity" and urged all parties to get the agreement over the finish line.

"This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a ceasefire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security," Blinken told reporters, ahead of his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

2 View gallery U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with President Issac Herzog ( Photo: GPO )

"I'm here as part of an intensive diplomatic effort on President Biden's instructions to try to get this agreement to the line and ultimately over the line...It is time for everyone to get to yes and to not look for any excuses to say no," Blinken added.