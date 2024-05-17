Bodies of three hostages were recovered from the Gaza Strip

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral said Friday that the bodies of Shani Louk, Amit Buskila, and Itzik Gelenter were recovered from the Gaza Strip.

The bodies of the three Israelis abducted to Gaza on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival, were returned to Israel in a joint IDF and Shin Bet special operation.

1 View gallery Shani Louk, Itzik Gelenter, Amit Buskila ( Photo: Private album )

"Amit, Itzik, and Shani were celebrating life at the Nova festival when they were forced to flee. They reached the Mefalsim road, where, according to verified and reliable information, they were brutally murdered by terrorists. Their bodies were then taken to the Gaza Strip," Hagari stated.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conveyed his condolences following the IDF spokesperson's announcement: "Our hearts are broken over this immense loss. My wife Sara and I mourn with the families. Our hearts stand strong with them in this heavy moment of grief. We will bring back all of our abducted, the dead and the wounded alike. I commend our courageous forces who, in a determined operation, returned sons and daughters to their borders."

The body of 23-year-old Shani Louk, a German citizen, was found days after the terror attack. The abduction of her body garnered extensive coverage in the international media, with images of her body being repeatedly broadcasted lying in a Palestinian vehicle while Gaza residents struck and spat on it. A few days after the abduction, Louk's mother told Bild newspaper in Germany that she received information that Shani was still alive and urged swift action to rescue her. However, at the end of October, the IDF informed her family that she was murdered.

Amit Buskila, 28, from Ashdod, was abducted to the Gaza Strip from the Mefalsim area in the border region after fleeing the Nova festival when Hamas terrorists overran the area. Buskila's friend, Eden Wessely, went searching for her at the party site upon hearing reports of the terrorists' attack. She captured photos that served as evidence in an investigation published by The New York Times on the same day detailing the terror attack.

Itzik Gelenter, 56, from the community of Erez, was abducted to the Gaza Strip on October 7 from the Nova festival.