Shani's mother saw her in a Hamas video, naked and unconscious: 'Please help me'

In a video released by Shani's mother, she confirmed that she had seen the documentation of her daughter and asked the public for help in obtaining more information. "My daughter, Shani Nicole Luke, a German citizen, was kidnapped along with a group of tourists from Israel by the Palestinian Hamas," said the mother.

In a video released by Shani's mother, she confirmed that she had seen the documentation of her daughter and asked the public for help in obtaining more information. "My daughter, Shani Nicole Luke, a German citizen, was kidnapped along with a group of tourists from Israel by the Palestinian Hamas," said the mother.

In a video released by Shani's mother, she confirmed that she had seen the documentation of her daughter and asked the public for help in obtaining more information. "My daughter, Shani Nicole Luke, a German citizen, was kidnapped along with a group of tourists from Israel by the Palestinian Hamas," said the mother.

"They sent us a video where I was able to undoubtedly recognize our daughter, unconscious, while the Palestinians were driving her to Gaza," the mother added. "I'm asking for any help with any new piece of information; if you have any, please send it to us."

"They sent us a video where I was able to undoubtedly recognize our daughter, unconscious, while the Palestinians were driving her to Gaza," the mother added. "I'm asking for any help with any new piece of information; if you have any, please send it to us."

"They sent us a video where I was able to undoubtedly recognize our daughter, unconscious, while the Palestinians were driving her to Gaza," the mother added. "I'm asking for any help with any new piece of information; if you have any, please send it to us."

Hundreds who attended the rave on Saturday morning found themselves fleeing for their lives following the surprise attack by Hamas. Some have not yet been located and others have been rescued. Last night, long hours after the attack started, a

Hundreds who attended the rave on Saturday morning found themselves fleeing for their lives following the surprise attack by Hamas. Some have not yet been located and others have been rescued. Last night, long hours after the attack started, a

Ester Borochova (19) from Bat Yam, who managed to escape the attack at the rave said: "I'm injured in the back, there are a lot of injured people here. At 7am a barrage started, and we wanted to run home, we had no idea that terrorists were shooting at us - they shot at us from close range, I ran among the terrorists. There were many corpses of young people and terrorists near us. A young man with curly hair took us in a jeep, they shot at him, and the car overturned. We played dead, me and a friend. He tried to help us and that's how we survived. We got out without a scratch. It was a terrorist massacre from point blank range."

Ester Borochova (19) from Bat Yam, who managed to escape the attack at the rave said: "I'm injured in the back, there are a lot of injured people here. At 7am a barrage started, and we wanted to run home, we had no idea that terrorists were shooting at us - they shot at us from close range, I ran among the terrorists. There were many corpses of young people and terrorists near us. A young man with curly hair took us in a jeep, they shot at him, and the car overturned. We played dead, me and a friend. He tried to help us and that's how we survived. We got out without a scratch. It was a terrorist massacre from point blank range."

Ester Borochova (19) from Bat Yam, who managed to escape the attack at the rave said: "I'm injured in the back, there are a lot of injured people here. At 7am a barrage started, and we wanted to run home, we had no idea that terrorists were shooting at us - they shot at us from close range, I ran among the terrorists. There were many corpses of young people and terrorists near us. A young man with curly hair took us in a jeep, they shot at him, and the car overturned. We played dead, me and a friend. He tried to help us and that's how we survived. We got out without a scratch. It was a terrorist massacre from point blank range."