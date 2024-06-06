IDF prepares for northern offensive against Hezbollah, general says, awaits Gaza resolution

IDF Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin said Thursday afternoon that while the army is prepared for a full-scale offensive in the north against Hezbollah aggression, such an operation will not commence until the fighting in Gaza is concluded.

"We are prepared and ready. When commanded, the enemy will face a strong and ready army," Gordin said, addressing the high tension on the northern border on during a ceremony marking 18 years since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.

5 View gallery IDF Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

He added that the army "completed its General Staff preparations for a northern offensive last week" and that the soldiers and commanders on the ground are "trained and determined," and he is confident in their ability to handle any mission against the Iran-backed terrorist group.

"We will not rest for a moment and will continue to fight with courage and wisdom until the mission is complete—restoring security and a sense of safety to the north. This responsibility is clear and rests on our shoulders," he added.

The Northern Command chief emphasized that over the past eight months, IDF forces have been continuously fighting Hezbollah terrorists "day and night."

"We are pursuing, attacking and destroying the terror organization's operatives, capabilities and infrastructure,” he said.

5 View gallery IDF strikes in southern Lebanon, Thursday morning

“Hezbollah has suffered severe blows. Around 420 operatives and senior operatives have been eliminated. Terror infrastructures built over years have been destroyed and are being attacked daily. We have been doing this for eight months, understanding that, just like 18 years ago, we have no choice but to continue fighting together until the mission is complete."

In his concluding remarks, he addressed the residents of the north who have been evacuated from their homes with the onset of the war. "I speak to you and hear your pain. I hear about living alongside uncertainty. Despite everything, with immense resilience, you are the ones giving us the support to fulfill our mission," he said.

Senior Israeli officials have suggested that the northern conflict might be resolved through a settlement, but they acknowledge it is directly linked to the situation in Gaza. As long as there is no agreement in Gaza, the northern hostilities are expected to persist.

5 View gallery IDF strikes in southern Lebanon, Thursday morning

Senior Hezbollah officials have echoed this sentiment in recent days. On Tuesday, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem said, "We have received threats in recent months, and our response has been that the Lebanese front is connected to Gaza. Reports of the withdrawal of Radwan forces from the border are false."

Qassem added that U.S. President Joe Biden's proposals are biased and related to the upcoming presidential elections, emphasizing that "there is no serious American decision to stop Israel's war in Gaza," implying that the conflict in the north will persist as a result.

Hezbollah official Mohammad Raad, whose son was killed in an Israeli strike, said on Wednesday, "Gaza's victory is a defense of Lebanon. Those who do not see our role's impact on the situation there do not read the map correctly and do not understand the battle's significance."

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared, "The resistance front has become larger, broader and stronger than ever. We are facing a clear future of victory. It's just a matter of time."

5 View gallery Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Senior Israeli officials say that all details of a northern settlement are finalized as part of a broader American plan, which includes a cease-fire in Gaza, the return of hostages, normalization with Saudi Arabia and a path to Palestinian statehood.

"But everything depends on a prolonged ceasefire," they say. "Without it, we cannot progress, but there is little optimism regarding Hamas' response to the proposal. In fact, the chances seem to be diminishing, and we are approaching war in the north," they added.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that Hamas has effectively rejected the deal, though Israel has not yet received an official response.

Additionally, Israeli sources note that any military action in Lebanon is also tied to operations in Gaza’s Rafah and the pace of progress there. "There is no doubt that recent days have had an impact," they say, referencing killing of Staff Sgt. Kauders in Hurfeish and the widespread outbreaks of violence in the north.

5 View gallery Staff Sgt. (res.) Refael Kauders ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Amid discussions of a settlement, there is also the possibility of a cease-fire in Gaza, with Hezbollah halting its attacks, similar to the previous truce used to secure the release of many hostages last November. In such a scenario, it is unclear whether Israel would continue its offensive against Hezbollah targets or settle for the truce, allowing peace to return to the north.

However, in this case, it is hard to believe residents would fully return to their homes, as the threat from Hezbollah's elite Radwan force would remain. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant previously promised that even if Hezbollah unilaterally ceases fire, Israel will continue its operations against the terror group.