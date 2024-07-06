IDF says struck UNRWA-run school in central Gaza used by Hamas terrorists

The IDF said Saturday night that it struck a UNRWA-run Al-Jaouni school in central Gaza that was used by Hamas terrorists.

The military said the site in the Nuseirat refugee camp was used as a hideout and operational base for planning and executing attacks against Israeli forces in the area.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken in order to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise aerial surveillance and additional intelligence," the army said in a statement.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel."

Aftermath of IDF strike on UNRWA-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat used by Hamas terrorists ( Photo: Eyad BABA / AFP )

Earlier, Hamas authorities in Gaza reported that at least 14 Palestinians were killed in the strike.

Earlier on Saturday, the General Directorate of Police in the Gaza Strip announced that an airstrike in Rafah, which killed six Palestinians, also eliminated Colonel Fares Abdul Aal, the head of the Tel al-Sultan police station in the western part of the city. Additionally, three other officers were also reportedly killed in the attack.