The terrorist's posts against Israel, his US Green Card and the failed interrogation at Ben Gurion Airport

The terrorist who stabbed five people in Tel Aviv’s bustling Nachalat Binyamin area on Tuesday night has been identified as Kaddi Abdelaziz, a 29-year-old Moroccan man with a U.S. green card. He arrived in Israel just three days prior to the attack, and raised suspicions at Ben Gurion Airport.

According to a border control officer, Abdelaziz could not provide a clear reason for his visit, failing to explain his purpose and say whom he was meetin or whether he intended to work in Israel. His evasive responses led to an immediate referral to the Shin Bet for further interrogation. Despite the concerns raised, security officials ultimately approved his entry.

3 View gallery Tel Aviv terrorist Kaddi Abdelaziz ( Photo: Facebook )

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel noted that border control officers from the Population and Immigration Authority identified Abdelaziz as a threat in real time and sought to prevent him from entering Israel. He was transferred to Shin Bet security officials for further questioning, who ultimately allowed him to enter Israel.

"I commend and appreciate the border control officers of the Population and Immigration Authority who identified in real time and sought to prevent the entry into Israel of the terrorist from the attack in Tel Aviv upon his arrival at Ben Gurion Airport on 18.1.25 and transferred him for questioning to security officials who unfortunately decided to allow his entry into Israel," Arbel said.

“Unfortunately, security authorities decided otherwise. I urge Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to investigate this grave incident and draw conclusions swiftly,” he added.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

In response, the Shin Bet stated that Abdelaziz underwent a comprehensive security evaluation, including questioning and additional checks, before determining there was no sufficient basis to deny him entry on security grounds. “The case is under review,” the agency added. Officials clarified that Shin Bet does not grant entry permits but only advises against entry when clear security threats are identified.

Further investigations revealed that Abdelaziz had previously shared inflammatory posts on social media, including pro-Gaza and anti-Israel content. In one post, he accused Israel of starving civilians in northern Gaza and claimed that “half a million Gazans are at risk of dying from hunger.” He also shared a video praising Islam accompanied by the slogan “Free Palestine” and a photo of slain terrorist Ibrahim al-Nabulsi.

3 View gallery The knife Kaddi Abdelaziz used ( Photo: Lior Ohana )

Abdelaziz’s American documentation indicates he was born in Morocco. His Facebook activity suggests he traveled to New York in September 2022, where he posted, “Alhamdulillah,” alongside a photo of himself. Following the October 7 Hamas terror attack, Abdelaziz shared a post referring to the events as a potential reason for “doubling the number of martyrs for Islam.”

Shortly after the attack and the release of his identity, Abdelaziz’s Facebook profile was deleted.

The incident has sparked public debate over border security protocols and the handling of individuals flagged as potential threats, particularly during heightened tensions in the region.

Panic during the terror attack in central Tel Aviv









Attack in central Tel Aviv ( Video: Mickey Schmidt, Lior Ohana, documentation of MDA operations )





Faisal Marjani, a Moroccan citizen and the president and founder of the Moroccan Coexistence Association, condemned the attack, telling Ynet: "I heard about the incident and it saddened me. The Moroccan Coexistence Association condemns the cowardly act of terrorism that harmed innocent citizens in Israel, and confirms its firm position rejecting any form of violence and terrorism. This despicable act reflects the escalation of incitement and hate speech led by several media outlets, led by Al-Jazeera, which continues to broadcast misleading discourse and spread hatred against Jews and Israelis. Terrorism, which does not recognize borders or religious affiliation, is a global state scourge that all forces must confront by all legal and moral means."

He added: "The association confirms that this person of Moroccan origin who committed this heinous act represents only himself and his personal extremism, while the entire Moroccan people stand united against terrorism and extremism. The Moroccan Coexistence Association confirms that Morocco adopts a strict policy in dealing with all forms of violence and terrorism and is committed to applying the law firmly to anyone who dares to threaten the security and stability of societies. Moroccan law constitutes the first line of defense against all forms of extremism and hatred and constitutes a fundamental pillar in promoting values ​​of tolerance and coexistence between the various components of society."