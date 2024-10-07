Trump makes surprise visit to Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave in New York City

Donald Trump visits Lubavitcher Rebbe's New York City gravesite ( Video: Trump campaign )





Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a surprise visit Monday to the gravesite of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York City, in a gesture of solidarity with Israel and the U.S. Jewish community.

The visit coincided with the commemoration of the October 7 attack's anniversary, which has deep significance for both communities.

4 View gallery Former US President Donald Trump holding up a photo of hostage Idan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, at the Lubavitcher Rebbe's New York City gravesite ( Photo: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP )

At the Ohel, the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s resting place in Queens, Trump was photographed wearing a black kippah and placing a handwritten note at the grave. The former president, who is seeking to return to the White House in November, was also seen alongside conservative commentator Ben Shapiro holding up a photo of hostage Idan Alexander, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen.

Karoline Leavitt, the national press secretary for Trump’s campaign, said the former president would deliver a speech later at a memorial event for the victims of the October 7 attack in Florida. She claimed that the horrors of October 7 would never have happened if Trump were still in the White House, an assertion that has been a frequent talking point in the Republican's campaign rallies.

4 View gallery Trump leaves a handwritten note at the Rebbe's gravesite ( Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura )

Levitt added that Trump’s re-election is "essential for both Americans and Israelis" to end the violence caused by a "more powerful, energized and wealthier Iranian regime" that she attributed to the "weak policies of the Biden-Harris administration."

Trump was accompanied during the visit by Holocaust survivors, relatives of hostages currently held in Gaza and students from various U.S. campuses. The former president had kept the visit private, allowing no media coverage, but reportedly chose October 7 for the visit to express solidarity with Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

4 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura )

Security at the site was tight, with Secret Service agents reportedly securing the area days in advance. The visit was organized by former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman who has maintained a close relationship with Trump since leaving office.

Trump's visit comes just over two weeks after Argentine President Javier Milei and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama also visited the Rebbe’s gravesite. Milei, known for his close ties to the Jewish community , credited his election victory to a prayer he made at the site shortly beforehand.

4 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura )

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also recently visited the grave, accompanied by the families of hostages.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, is a revered figure whose gravesite has become a pilgrimage destination for both Jews and non-Jews alike. “The Rebbe welcomed people from all walks of life, Jews and non-Jews, left and right, and his gravesite continues to draw people from around the world,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, a senior official in Chabad’s global outreach network.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: