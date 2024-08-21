Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 47, begins military officer training

On Monday, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, 47, started a 20-25 month officer training program at the Swedish National Defence College, along with other cadets.

The Crown Princess Victoria holds the rank of a cadet during the training. The initial focus of the training is on naval warfare.

The training, called Special Officer Training (SOFU), is part of Victoria's continuous efforts to expand her knowledge for her future duties as head of state, and better represent Sweden and the Swedish Armed Forces in the future.

The training program includes both theory and practice. It began at the Karolinska Institute but will mainly take place at the Military Academy Karlberg in Stockholm. The princess can commute to the academy from the Haga Palace where she resides in about 15 minutes.

Crown Princess Victoria will reduce her official royal duties during this time and will participate in classes, exams, and tests just like her fellow students at the Defense Academy.

She already has military training experience, having completed basic military training in 2003. The purpose of her current training is to enhance her understanding due to concerns about conflicts and wars in the region and globally.

The Swedish monarch is no longer the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of the country but remains the highest representative of the Swedish Armed Forces. Princess Victoria will join King Carl XVI Gustaf and Prince Carl Philip in representing the royal family in military engagements after completing her officer training.

Other European royal figures, such as Leonor of Spain and Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, are also undergoing military training.

