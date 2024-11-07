Israel signs $5.2 billion deal for next-generation F-15 fighter jets

The Defense Ministry signed a $5.2 billion agreement with Boeing on Wednesday to purchase 25 advanced F-15IA fighter jets, funded through U.S. military aid.

The deal includes an option for 25 additional jets in the future. According to the ministry, jet deliveries will begin in 2031, with 4–6 planes arriving annually.

2 View gallery F-15 fighter jets ( Photo: IDF )

The authorization was signed by Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir during a visit to the U.S. last month, following negotiations led by Israel’s procurement delegation and the Israeli Air Force.

The new F-15IA jets will feature advanced weapon systems, including cutting-edge Israeli technology, as well as enhancements to extend flight range, increase payload capacity and improve performance in various operational scenarios.

“These upgrades will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in facing current and future challenges in the Middle East,” the Defense Ministry said. “This deal marks a major milestone in deepening U.S.-Israel defense cooperation and demonstrates our mutual commitment to regional security.”

“The Defense Ministry is constantly working, according to a structured plan, to strengthen the resilience and force-building capacity of the IDF," Defense Ministry Director-General Zamir said.

2 View gallery Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir (sitting) ( Photo: IDF )

"Since the start of the war, we have signed deals valued at roughly NIS 150 billion ($40 billion). Alongside unprecedented procurement of advanced munitions and weaponry, we are continuing to advance long-term buildup agreements.

“The new F-15 squadron will join the third F-35 squadron we signed for this year. This represents an unprecedented enhancement for our air force and the IDF’s long-term strategic capabilities, whose critical value was demonstrated in the Iron Swords war. At this time, the Defense Ministry is promoting deals to strengthen all branches of the IDF—in the air, at sea, on land, in intelligence and beyond.”

“Boeing is proud of its longstanding partnership with Israel, spanning from the nation’s founding until today," Boeing Israel President Maj. Gen. (res.) Ido Nehushtan. "The company will continue to work closely with the U.S. and Israeli governments to supply the advanced F-15IA aircraft within established military sales procedures.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: