Israeli Air Force strikes in Gaza after rocket launch; sirens sound again in Sderot

The Israeli Air Force struck two targets in the Gaza Strip linked to terrorist activity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said overnight Thursday.
Israeli fighters came under anti-aircraft fire but returned safely to Israeli airspace.
The attack came hours after a rocket launched from the Palestinian enclave was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system in the early evening hours, triggering air raid sirens in the southern city of Sderot and neighboring communities.
Terrorist group Islamic Jihad claimed credit for the rocket launch. The organization stated the rocket launch came in response to Palestinian prisoners being placed in soldiery confinement after celebrating a series deadly of terrorist attacks in Jerusalem that claimed the lives of seven people over the weekend.
Sirens blared again in Sderot and several other border communities overnight Thursday, just minutes before the Israeli strike in Gaza.
