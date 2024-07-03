IDF names officer killed in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF reported Wednesday that Captain Elay Elisha Lugasi, 21, from Kiryat Shmona, a team commander in the 7th Armored Brigade's 75th Battalion, was killed by an anti-tank missile in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City.

Since the beginning of the war, 676 IDF soldiers have been killed, 322 of them since the start of ground operations in Gaza.

2 View gallery Captain Elay Elisha Lugasi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Three other soldiers from the battalion were seriously injured in the incident where Captain Lugasi fell. Their families have been notified.

The fallen officer was the only son of Kiryat Shmona municipal employee Smadar Lugasi. Mayor Avihai Stern eulogized, "Elay was a brave fighter and an amazing person, the best of the best, who was injured at the beginning of the war but heroically insisted on returning to fight as soon as he was back on his feet.

"I write these lines in complete shock and deep sorrow. Dear Smadar, all of Kiryat Shmona embraces and supports you. Our city has lost one of its finest sons and heroes today. Rest in peace, Elay, and may we all be worthy of you."

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ׂ(center) ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met Wednesday with members of the Technology and Logistics Division in the Gaza border staging areas. "Operational and logistical capabilities are what enable us to achieve our war objectives, and in Gaza, we are getting closer to this goal," Gallant told the soldiers. "Hamas is worn out, in a difficult situation and we will reach our goals from a very strong position as this progresses.

"The tank here, which you maintain after it comes out of battle, can reach the Litani River. We are determined to take this step in Lebanon if necessary. We strike Hezbollah with very hard blows every day, and we will be ready to take any required action in Lebanon or reach an agreement from a position of strength. We prefer an agreement, but if reality forces us, we will know how to fight."