US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages, report

Progress was being made on a new deal to release 100 hostages in exchange for a two-month long suspension of fighting in Gaza, the New York Times reported late on Saturday.

CIA director William Burns is expected to discuss the contours of the emerging agreement, that could be signed in the coming weeks, when he meets on Sunday in France with Mossad Chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

"While there are still important disagreements to be worked out, negotiators are cautiously optimistic that a final accord is within reach," The Times reported, quoting U.S. officials who insisted on anonymity to discuss sensitive talks.

The emerging deal would include a cessation of fire for 30 days in the first phase during which women, elderly and wounded hostages would be freed. An additional month of cease-fire would be in place in exchange for the release of the soldiers held captive and more Israelis, but some men would remain in captivity.

The number of Palestinian prisoners who would be freed in exchange for each hostage freed, has not yet been determined but an agreement on that matter is considered possible. The deal will also include more humanitarian aid for Gaza.

According to officials, Israel would not be required to end the fighting against Hamas in Gaza, as the terror group had demanded, but they believe that an extended lull would likely mean that the fighting would not resume in the same intensity, adding a cease-fire would also open the path to a wider agreement to end the conflict.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Calls with both leaders focused on the hostage situation.

The leaders affirmed that a hostage deal was central to establishing a prolonged humanitarian pause in the fighting and ensure additional life-saving humanitarian assistance reaches civilians in need throughout Gaza, the White House said in a statement "They underscored the urgency of the situation, and welcomed the close cooperation among their teams to advance recent discussions."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference on Saturday that he was committed to securing the return of the 136 captives still held by Hamas. "We are working around the clock including now," he said but added that Israel was still committed to the destruction of Hamas as a military or governing force. “We are determined to finish the task, to eliminate Hamas,” he said. “And if it takes time, we will not relent in the mission.”

