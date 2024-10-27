IDF names 2 soldiers killed in Lebanon, Gaza operations

The IDF on Sunday named two soldiers who were killed in recent operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Shaul Moyal, 47, of Karnei Shomron, served in the 8207th Battalion of the 228th Brigade. He was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon.

1 View gallery Sergeant First Class (res.) Shaul Moyal and Staff Sergeant Malachi Yehuda Harari ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Staff Sergeant Malachi Yehuda Harari, 22, from Even Shmuel, was a member of the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion. He died from injuries sustained during combat in northern Gaza on October 18, 2024.

