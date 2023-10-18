'It looks good in uniform': IDF reservists lead the charge in mustache mania

Over the past week, the Internet has been flooded with photos of reservists stationed in the field, poised for a potential entry into Gaza. Despite the prevailing uncertainty and tension, these soldiers have not only maintained their spirits but have also sparked a viral trend: growing mustaches.

"There is the famous photo of the paratroopers at the Western Wall with 'the look' and they have mustaches," said Noam Koren, a reservist in the 55th Brigade of the Paratroopers Division. "We saw it and decided to do a reconstruction of the victory photo. It started really spontaneously: Hmm, another friend and I said 'let's get started and throw everyone out.' We grabbed a haircut machine in the hall we were in and did almost the entire battalion."

The one who still refuses to join is Avraham, the platoon commander. "We already have a lot of songs and morale chants. We've been singing to the commander all day because he doesn't care about it, but we'll insist until he's convinced, maybe this article will put pressure on him," he said.

The pictures of the paratroopers flooded social media and a new wave of mustaches has swept Israel. "We shared them on Facebook and Instagram and it just gained traction, we saw that there were also armorers who copied us," Koren said.

Numerous reservists have hopped on the trend, each asserting they were its pioneers. Every group has a unique tale about the trend's inception. For the Paratroopers, it traces back to the iconic photo from the liberation of the Western Wall, while for the Commando Brigade reservists, it's rooted in accounts from the Yom Kippur War.

"We have different opinions. Some will say that it's simply because we decided to do something as a team, and there are those who say that this is how the Yom Kippur guys looked in the photos. It's an issue of identification and raising morale," said N. "The entire team, without exception, grew a mustache. We are between the ages of 28-32 and most of our mates told us that we should really go back without it, but surprisingly the mustaches look great in uniform. I, personally, have never grown a mustache before and I am really disappointed about it."

N. believes that focusing on something aesthetic, like mustaches, during such intense situations provides soldiers with a sense of calm and joy.

"Unlike regular soldiers, our everyday life is not the army, it's the life outside. We have families, degrees, work. I, for example, am a musician. I released my debut album and I was supposed to perform in shows that were canceled. We are in the middle of life itself, leaving everything and coming here is difficult. It helps to cope and lighten things up a bit, to unite around something that is not just the war."

Regarding who started, N. states unequivocally, "Only after we did it, we saw there were others who did it too. We are sure we were first." Whereas Noam the Paratrooper claims, "People may have taken it, but I know where it started from. The main thing is morale, let everyone take it where they want to."

