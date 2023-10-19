Widow of slain Hamas founder al-Rantisi, killed by Israel

Hamas Radio announced on Thursday that Dr. Jamila Abdallah Taha al-Shanti, a 68-year-old member of the Hamas Political Bureau, was killed in her home in Gaza City in an IDF airstrike.

A-Shanti, who was part of the Palestinian Legislative Council, holds the unique distinction of being the first and, until now, only female member of the Hamas Political Bureau in the Gaza Strip. She was the widow of Abdel-Aziz al-Rantisi, one of the founding members of Hamas, who was assassinated by Israel while driving in his car in 2004.

2 View gallery Jamila Abdallah Taha al-Shanti

"The martyr, Dr. Jamila Abdallah Taha al-Shanti, led a life characterized by selflessness and sacrifice for the progression of the Palestinian cause," Hamas said in a statement. "She was instrumental in parliamentary, academic, political, interpretative, and educational endeavors. As we grieve her loss, we confirm our commitment to continue on the path she, and all the righteous martyrs of our nation, blazed until our blessed land is free from occupation."

2 View gallery Destruction in Gaza after an Israeli strike ( Photo: Hatem Moussa / AP )