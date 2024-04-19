Israel launches retaliatory strike on Iran; explosions heard in Isfahan

According to reports, Israel's retaliatory attack on Iran has begun. Iran fired air defense batteries early Friday morning as explosions could be heard near a major air base near Isfahan, raising fears of a possible Israeli strike following Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.

An American official told CNN that Israel advised the U.S. of its intention to launch an attack hours before it began and that the administration was not in support of the decision. Another official told Al Jazeera that the Israeli attack had began.

The IRGC put all of its bases on high alert and the Iranian national security council was called for an urgent consultation.

It remained unclear if the country was under attack, as no Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility and Israel’s military did not respond to a request for comment. However, tensions have remained high in the days since the early Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria.

2 View gallery Explosions in the area of Isfahan as Israel strikes

One Iranian government official suggested sites may have been targeted by drones.

IRNA said the defenses fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.

In particular, IRNA said air defenses fired at a major air base in Isfahan, which long has been home to Iran’s fleet of American-made F-14 Tomcats — purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

2 View gallery Iranian military drill ( Photo: EPA )