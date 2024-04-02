Police find gold, large amounts of money in Haniyeh's sister' home

The Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court extended Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's sister, Sabah Abdel Salam Haniyeh , by four days on Tuesday. She was arrested on suspicion of encouraging and incitement to terrorism. Judge Noam Tzuriel ruled that there was a sufficient body of proof suggesting Haniyeh committed the offenses attributed to her, adding that "the actions attributed to the suspect indicate her danger to national security."

2 View gallery Gold and cash found in Haniyeh's home ( Photo: Police Spokesperson's Unit )

Haniyeh was previously convicted for illegally visiting the Gaza Strip in 2015, for which she and her sister, Layla, were sentenced to eight months of probation and a $5,380 fine. Haniyeh, who is currently battling cancer, has not spoken to her brother for many years, according to her family. "She has no connection with Gaza or Qatar. She isn't trying to make contact with her brother or anyone from her family today," they said.

Her relatives explained the reason for the substantial amount of money found in her home, saying, "During Ramadan, a lot of money is collected to give to families in need." They added, "The only thing they found in the house is a very old picture of Ismail Haniyeh that she keeps."

A neighbor of Haniyeh talked about her arrest, saying, “I'm sure she didn't do anything. This is an illegal arrest.” Another acquaintance shared that Haniyeh had a feeling she would be arrested because she was the Hamas leader's sister. "And even if she was talking to him, so what? He's her brother. Even Palestinian prisoner talk to their family."

2 View gallery Haniyeh's sister taken into custody ( Photo: Police Spokesperson's Unit )

Haniyeh was apprehended at her residence in Tel Sheva with two of her children on Monday, who have since been released. A search of her home revealed a large cache of money and gold, hidden in various locations around the property. The combined worth of the assets is believed to exceed $270 million.

The allegations against Haniyeh claim she has been sharing posts on social media platforms that are promoting violence against Israel since October 7. She reportedly used these platforms to establish connections with Israelis and entities in Gaza, some of whom are suspected of terrorist activities according to the police.