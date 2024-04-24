Sign of life from Israeli American hostage in chilling Hamas propaganda video

Hamas released a propaganda video on Wednesday featuring Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, marking the first proof of life since his abduction during the October 7 massacre at the Nova rave, where he also lost his hand.

The timing of the video's recording is unclear, but it visibly confirms that his left hand has been severed

