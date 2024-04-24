Sign of life from Israeli American hostage in chilling Hamas propaganda video

Hamas released a propaganda video on Wednesday featuring Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, marking the first proof of life since his abduction during the October 7 massacre at the Nova rave, where he also lost his hand.
The timing of the video's recording is unclear, but it visibly confirms that his left hand has been severed
Ynet has chosen not to broadcast the statements made by Goldberg-Polin in the video, as they are likely scripted by his captors for psychological warfare and propaganda purposes.