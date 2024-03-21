Israel refuses UK demand to visit Hamas prisoners, 'British Mandate ended in 1948'

for Israel to allow Red Cross or diplomatic visits to the detained terrorists of Hamas elite Nukhba force, as part of the conditions for continuing arms supplies to Israel.

The disagreement came to light during a special meeting convened on Tuesday by head of the National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi, attended by all security agencies. The meeting addressed both the British demand reported by Ynet and the petition to the High Court of Justice by the Association for Civil Rights demanding visits to prisoners in Israel and Gaza.

There was unanimous agreement among all officials that visits must not be allowed. A senior security official even told Ynet, "The British mandate ended in 1948; we can manage without Britain's weapons. There will be no visits to terrorists."

