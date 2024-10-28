Joe Biden waits in line 40 minutes to cast early ballot in Delaware

President Joe Biden, who will end a decades-long public career in January, cast an early ballot in the 2024 general election.

Biden voted on Monday at the state of Delaware Department of Elections, not far from his home outside Wilmington, Delaware at an early voting site, where voters were lined up down the street to cast ballots.

It’s a bittersweet moment for Biden, who decided to end his reelection campaign in July because of growing concerns about his health and Democrats’ worries about his chances of defeating former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden waits in line to cast his early ballot ( Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP )





Joe Biden helped push an older woman in a wheelchair who was ahead of him in line to cast an early ballot ( Photo: Craig Hudson/Reuters )

Biden chatted with voters as he waited in line to cast his ballot, and helped push an older woman in a wheelchair who was ahead of him. The president waited in line for about 40 minutes before he cast his ballot.

He handed his identification to the election worker, who had him sign a form and announced: “Joseph Biden now voting.”

As the president cast his ballot behind a black drape, some first-time voters were announced and the room erupted in cheers for them.

President Joe Biden leaves a polling place where he cast an early ballot ( Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP )

Outside the polling place, Biden was asked by reporters if he thought Democrats - including Vice President Kamala Harris - would win.

“I think we will,” he said.

He also was asked about the war in Gaza and said that it "must end." Biden emphasized: "We need a cease-fire. We have to stop this war. It has to end. It has to end. It has to end."