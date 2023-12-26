Explosion near Israeli embassy in New Delhi believed to be attempted terror attack





There was an explosion close to near the Israeli Embassy in India, and the Foreign Ministry believes that this was an attempted terror attack, against the backdrop of increasing threats against Israelis around the world since the beginning of the war in Gaza.

The blast was caused by an explosive device placed on the road just tens of meters from the embassy building. The Foreign Ministry emphasized that all staff were and that the embassy was closed at the time of the explosion.

Two years ago, a bomb exploded near the same embassy, and no one was hurt.

1 View gallery Police investigate site of explosion outside Israeli embassy in New Delhi, India ( Photo: From India Today )

Guy Nir, the embassy's spokesman, told the Reuters news agency that the explosion took place around 5:20 p.m. At about 6 p.m. (local time), the New Delhi Police received a call in which an unidentified person reported an explosive device that exploded near the embassy in the Chanakyapuri neighborhood, the diplomatic enclave in the city which is home to many embassies and diplomatic buildings.

Police arrived at the scene and are conducting searches in the area.