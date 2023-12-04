Gazan residents storm aid trucks amid resumed fighting

Footage from Gaza City on Sunday illustrates what is happening during water distribution to Palestinian residents, which is done without any supervision or management by a specific organization.

However, due to the ongoing fighting in Gaza, the trucks had difficulty passing from the crossing in the south to the central and northern areas of the Strip, explaining why very little of the aid was eventually distributed to the residents.

