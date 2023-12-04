Gazan residents storm aid trucks amid resumed fighting

Footage from Gaza City on Sunday illustrates what is happening during water distribution to Palestinian residents, which is done without any supervision or management by a specific organization.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reports that about 100 trucks carrying humanitarian aid such as food, medicines and water entered the Gaza Strip on Sunday through Egypt’s Rafah border crossing.
However, due to the ongoing fighting in Gaza, the trucks had difficulty passing from the crossing in the south to the central and northern areas of the Strip, explaining why very little of the aid was eventually distributed to the residents.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz sent additional humanitarian aid on Sunday intended for Palestinians in the western part of Khan Younis. The aid is being distributed in coordination with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society at one of the schools in the city as part of the Saudi campaign to assist the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. So far, the Arab kingdom has flown 24 aid flights for the civilian population in Gaza. This is in addition to further humanitarian assistance coming from Qatar and the UAE.
Earlier on Sunday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) warned of chaos spreading in the Strip. This follows the looting of warehouses and distribution centers for food and humanitarian supplies belonging to the organization.
In November, the organization announced that thousands of Gaza residents stormed aid warehouses and looted flour and additional supplies in the central and southern regions of the Strip.