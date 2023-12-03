IDF names Sergeant first class (res.) Or Brandes, Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama as latest casualties in war





IDF footage of Gaza strikes ( IDF )





The IDF on Sunday named Sergeant first class (res.) Or Brandes, Staff Sergeant Aschalwu Sama as latest casualties in war.

Brandes, 25, a reserve soldier was killed in action on Saturday . Sama, 20, who was injured on Novermber 14, before the truce, succumbed to his wounds.

3 View gallery Sgt. first class (res.) Or Brandes, Staff Sgt. Aschalwu Sama ( Photo: IDF )

The military said that overnight Saturday, fighter jets and helicopters struck terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including terror tunnel shafts, command centers and weapons storage facilities. "Furthermore, with the direction of IDF ground troops, an IDF UAV targeted and eliminated five Hamas terrorists," the IDF said in a statement.

3 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The IDF Arabic language spokesperson appealed to residents of Khan Yunis neighborhoods to evacuate to humanitarian areas, for their safety, according to the map posted to direct civilians out of harms way. "The IDF has renewed its operations against Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip, Col. Avichay Adraee said in a post on X. "Adhering to our instructions is the best way to preserve your lives and the lives of your families."

At least 11 rockets were fired Saturday evening from the Gaza Strip to central Israel , including Tel Aviv area, as most of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

3 View gallery Interceptions over Holon, central Israel ( Photo: Lior Baum )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the IDF continues fighting in the Gaza Strip with full force to eliminate the Hamas terror group.

Speaking at a press conference Netanyahu said, "To complete the mission of bringing our captives back and eliminating Hamas, ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, we continue to fight with full force. Our soldiers prepared for the decisive victory against Hamas during the ceasefire."

Tens of thousands protest in Tel Aviv , including released captives who shared testimony. Returned captives say captivity in the Gaza Strip was hell, like a horror movie, and called to bring everyone back.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported Saturday that following precise IDF and ISA intelligence, IAF fighter jets eliminated Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion Commander, Wessam Farhat.

Farhat began his command over the battalion in 2010 and commanded it during Operation “Protective Edge” - during which he ordered terrorists to target IDF soldiers in Shejaiya, including a dual attack that resulted in the deaths of six IDF soldiers.

He took part in the planning of the October 7th massacre, during which, he directed Hamas “Nuhkba” terrorists to infiltrate the Nahal Oz Kibbutz and IDF post. In addition, Farhat was one of the masterminds of the 2002 terror attack on Mechinat Atzmona, in which five Israeli civilians were killed. Moreover, he was one of the masterminds of the anti-tank missile terror attack on a civilian bus in Nahal Oz in 2011, in which an Israeli child was killed.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Saturday that Hamas broke the ceasefire agreement , and "refused to release 15 women, and 2 children" still held captive in the Gaza Strip.