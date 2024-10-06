Iran: We have a counter-response ready if Israel attacks

In response to potential Israeli military actions within Iran's borders, Tehran has reportedly finalized a counter-response strategy, as revealed by Iranian media on Sunday, citing a military source. The source informed the Tasnim News Agency that "the necessary response plan for any possible Zionist action is fully prepared. If Israel acts, the Iranian counterattack will be executed."

2 View gallery Defense Minister Gallant visiting Nevatim Airbase ( Photo: Elad Malka )

The Israel Defense Forces have vowed a "significant response" to the extensive ballistic missile attack launched by the Islamic Republic last week. Reports suggest Israel has threatened to directly target Iranian oil or nuclear facilities if provoked, although the United States is applying pressure to temper the response, leaving the specifics of the Israeli action unclear.

The military source speaking to the Iranian news agency claimed that"Tehran has a list of numerous Israeli targets," and highlighted that "the operation demonstrates our capability to destroy any point we choose."

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday visited the Nevatim Air Force Base, which sustained damage during the attack. His office reported that he received a briefing from the base commander, Brigadier General Yotam Sigler, regarding squadron operations in combat zones, and emphasized the need to bolster preparedness for potential offensive operations in additional theaters.

2 View gallery Satellite images of the base after the Iranian attack ( Photo: imagery @2024 cnes \Airbus, Maxar Technologie, Map data@2024 Mapa GISrael \ AP )

"The actions of the Air Force, both in defense and offense, are vital to the safety of Israeli citizens," Gallant stated in discussions with pilots, air crews and ground teams. "The Iranians have not even scratched the capabilities of the Air Force; no squadron has been harmed, no aircraft damaged, no runway rendered unusable, and there is no disruption to our operational continuity. Anyone believing that attempting to harm Israel will deter us from responding should observe developments in Gaza and Beirut."

Gallant subtly referenced an Israeli response to the missile attack, stating: "We are strong in both defense and offense, and we will manifest this strength in the manner we choose, at the time we choose, and in the place we choose. This is not merely a statement or a direction for us, but an actionable plan. You know what to do, we know what to do and, ultimately, we will ensure victory in this conflict, secure the return of hostages, and bring Northern residents back to their homes with significant deterrence in place, as clearly demonstrated over the past month."