Australian government questions citizens who volunteered for the IDF after October 7

The Australian Border Force has scrutinized at least three citizens suspected of planning to travel to Israel to enlist in the IDF, the Guardian reported. This investigation underscores the Australian government's cautionary stance toward its citizens who consider serving in the military of a foreign nation.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza City ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The Australian government has issued a stern warning to such individuals, urging them to "carefully consider the legal implications and ensure their actions do not constitute a criminal offense." Official sources clarified to the Guardian that, while Australian criminal law does not explicitly prohibit serving in the armed forces of a foreign country, it is crucial to adhere to other relevant legal provisions.

The Australian Federal Police possess the authority to investigate war crimes and other serious offenses allegedly committed abroad. The Department of Home Affairs has revealed that it and the Australian Border Force "are aware of four Australian citizens who have travelled outside of Australia since 7 October 2023 and who were suspected to have departed Australia to serve or attempt to serve with the IDF."

“The ABF intervened with three of the four Australian citizens suspected of departing for Israel since 7 October 2023,” according to the department.

Although these individuals were not detained or prevented from traveling, they faced detailed questioning regarding their travel plans during customs checks. A source familiar with the matter informed the Guardian that the Australian Border Force does not specifically monitor those intending to serve in foreign armies; however, "all border movements are scrutinized using various intelligence-guided techniques."

A spokesperson from the Department of Home Affairs in Canberra stated that the Australian government is “alert to the potential for Australians to travel to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and engage in hostilities.”

“The government encourages all Australians who seek to serve with the armed forces of a foreign country to carefully consider their legal obligations, and ensure their conduct does not constitute a criminal offense,” the spokesperson said.

South Africa's warning to its citizens

In a related development, South Africa issued a stark warning to its citizens residing in Israel in December, two months after the outbreak of the war. The South African government cautioned that joining the IDF could expose them to prosecution under international law in their home country.

2 View gallery South African delegation against Israel in the ICJ ( Photo: AP /Peter Dejong )

"The South African government is deeply concerned about reports that several South African citizens and permanent residents have joined or are considering joining the IDF in the Gaza conflict and other occupied Palestinian territories," stated the country's foreign ministry. "Such actions could contribute to violations of international law and the commission of additional international crimes, leading to potential prosecution in South Africa."

The South African Government's feelings toward Israel are hardly a secret, given the legal action they've taken in the ICJ , alleging genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.