Rafah offensive 'imminent', Gallant tells troops in Gaza

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday told IDF troops in Gaza that the offensive on Rafah would begin soon.

"We have clear goals for this war; we are committed to the eradication of Hamas and freeing the hostages," Gallant said during his visit to the Israeli-held Netzarim Corridor which bisects the coastal enclave.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (right) visits troops in central Gaza ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

"We have set a timeframe and aimed to expedite the release of the hostages with a temporary suspension of operational activities, as the hostages are in a critical condition and we must make every effort to secure their release."

"We are seeing worrying signs that Hamas does not intend to enter any agreement with us, implying that actions in Rafah and throughout the Gaza Strip are imminent."

2 View gallery Ambulances at scene of attack on Kerem Shalom ( Photo: EPA/ABIR SULTAN )

allant's comments came on the heels of an unusual rocket and mortar attack emanating from the Gaza Strip's Rafah , which wounded at least 10 people at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza. As a result of the attack, the IDF halted all activity at the port of entry, including the passage of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly threatened in the last few months to initiate a ground offensive in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold in the coastal enclave and where over a million Palestinians displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory are taking refuge.